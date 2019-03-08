Taraji P. Henson believes she'd be ''a billionaire by now'' if sexism didn't exist, as she was asked to imagine a world where genders are treated equally.
The 48-year-old actress has said that without people holding her back because of her gender, she thinks she'd have ''more zeroes'' in her bank account, as people the gender pay gap wouldn't exist.
When asked to imagine a world without sexism, Taraji said: ''I would probably be a billionaire by now. I'd have more zeros in my bank account, for sure.''
Taraji spoke as one of many women posed the same scenario by Glamour magazine in honour of International Women's Day on Friday (08.03.19).
'Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev highlight positives and negatives about a world without sexism, as she said she would have ''more opportunities'' if she was treated equally to her male co-stars.
She said: ''I feel like I wouldn't get out of as many parking tickets and speeding tickets if sexism didn't exist. But I'd also have more opportunities and higher pay if sexism didn't exist.''
Whilst singer Maren Morris believes the music industry would look different, as she added: ''I don't know if I would shave my legs quite as diligently. If sexism didn't exist, a lot more girls would be at the top of the country music chart.''
Supermodel and actress Kate Upton also spoke to the publication, and said she hopes a world where ''hard work and merit are put before gender'' is the kind of world she wants to see her four-month-old daughter grow up in.
She said: ''A world without sexism would be a world where hard work, merit, and qualifications are put before gender. True partnerships would be present rather than the constrictions of traditional roles. Instead of being put in a box, everyone is on an even playing field and therefore benefits. This is the world in which I want my daughter to thrive.''
