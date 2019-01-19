Hollywood star Taraji P. Henson has admitted she wouldn't wish being a single mother on her ''worst enemy''.
Taraji P. Henson wouldn't wish being a single mother on her ''worst enemy''.
The 48-year-old actress has raised her son Marcell, 24, on her own since his father, William Johnson, was murdered in 2003, and Taraji admitted it's been a huge challenge for her.
She shared: ''It's hard. I dreamed he would go stay with his dad in his teens, or my dad. I didn't date. I wondered: 'Does he have enough confidence in himself as a black man?'
''I wouldn't wish being a single mother on my worst enemy. You need both parents.''
Taraji attends every therapy every week and the actress said that in spite of the success she's enjoyed during her career, she still feels vulnerable to everyday pressures and worries.
She told NET-A-PORTER's weekly digital magazine, PorterEdit: ''I go every Saturday to therapy. Just because you see me on television doesn't make those voices in my head go away.''
Taraji is now engaged to former NFL player Kelvin Hayden, after he proposed to her in May 2018.
And the actress feels relieved that she took her time and waited for the perfect man to come into her life.
She explained: ''I didn't wanna settle. I just waited.
''[When he proposed] his hand was all clammy. [I was like] 'Dude, you have been quizzing me for a year about getting married. Do you think I'm gonna say no?'''
Meanwhile, Taraji previously revealed she has ambitions to ''work smarter, not harder'' in Hollywood.
The 'Empire' star said: ''I want every walk of life [in my films]. If I could put an alien in, I would.
''I want their money too. Come on, it's what the world looks like. That's what people want to see, representation. That's all. You can make money doing it. It's a no-brainer.
''The older I get, I want to work smarter, not harder. DC, Marvel, you all can call me!''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
They were the picture of a perfect relationship for many years. From a chance encounter...
There's no-one quite like Mary Goodwin. She's a sexy and totally bad-ass hitwoman with an...
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
Nick Barrow designs high target crimes for a living, he studies and surveys banks and...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Colin is a violent and narcissistic killer who has spent plenty of time in prison...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
A painfully squishy centre completely undoes this rom-com, although it's difficult to know what might...
Larry Crowne is one of the best employees at the local big-box store where he...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
When Dre and his mum pack up all their belongings and move to Beijing, China...
The presence of Carell and Fey lifts this comedy far beyond what it could have...
Watch the trailer for Date NightClaire and Phil Foster are a typical suburban couple, they’re...