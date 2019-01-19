Taraji P. Henson doesn't understand why some men are ''uncomfortable'' around powerful women.

The 48-year-old actress has said it baffles her that some men seem to be put off by strong females, because she believes they will only help to make the men ''look better'', as they won't ''crumble'' when someone makes a ''sexist joke''.

She said: ''I don't know why [they're uncomfortable]. We're only gonna make you look better. My mouth is just as crass. You can't crumble me with a sexist joke. If anything, I'm waiting for you to say something so I can check your ass.''

The 'Empire' star has long been passionate about creating roles for women in Hollywood, especially roles for actresses of colour, and says she always refused to accept the idea that there wasn't enough room for multiple black actresses to be successful.

She added: ''There was only one role for all of us black women when I came to Hollywood. But I always saw enough work for everyone. I never thought I was fighting. You create your own job. That's how I was raised.''

Taraji was infamously paid less than her co-stars Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett for her role in 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' in 2008 - which she revealed eight years later in 2016 - and says that even despite the widely known scandal, she still gets offered low fees.

Speaking to NET-A-PORTER's weekly digital magazine, PorterEdit, about her pay on the movie, she said: ''I didn't even ask for one million. But I had to see the bigger picture and bite that bullet. I knew that if I kept my ego in check I would get the victory. That performance was undeniable. I turned in an Academy-worthy f***ing performance. And what did they say? 'We shoulda paid her.'

'''They wanna pay what? Honey, a zero is missing. Tell them to go find it then call me back.' If you come to Taraji P. Henson, you need to come with that money, because I earned it.''