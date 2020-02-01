Taraji P. Henson has pushed back her wedding.

The 'Empire' star was originally set to tie the knot with fiancé Kelvin Hayden in April this year but when her wedding planner warned her about April showers, she swiftly changed her mind to a later date, but did not confirm what she had changed it to.

Speaking to Extra, she said: ''I mentioned one date. It was 4/4/20 and we were really going to do it 4/4/20, but my wedding planner was like, 'Okay, in case it rains, we'll have umbrellas' ... and I was like, 'You know what, never mind about April, let's move it later.' I am excited [for the new date]. I usually don't get excited until it's closer to me. It still seems so far off.''

Meanwhile, Taraji previously insisted she doesn't want her wedding to be a ''big show'' and she's trying to find a ''happy medium'' with Kelvin.

When asked if the NFL star is helping her plan the wedding, Taraji said: ''He's a typical man. He's just like 'Whatever you want. Whatever colour, I don't care.' He really just wants to go to the justice of the peace, and I'm like, 'My mother will kill me.' So we're trying to find a happy medium. I don't want it to be a big show, it's literally about the people forming a circle that is gonna keep us and hold us to the vows that we take.''

And although she doesn't have all the details of her wedding planned out just yet, she already knows she wants to jet off ''somewhere exotic'' for her honeymoon.

Speaking about her options, she said previously: ''[We're] looking for somewhere really exotic. He travels a lot and so do I. We are looking for a place that neither of us have been. [Maybe Italy]. I think I might be Italian. No seriously. I love wine, I love pasta and I love a good siesta - that's the time when you drink all your wine.''