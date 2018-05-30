Taraji P. Henson is ''happy'' to be marrying her ''best friend'', as she is getting ready to start planning her wedding to former NFL player Kelvin Hayden.
The 'Empire' star revealed earlier this month she is engaged to former NFL player Kelvin Hayden in a sweet Instagram post, and has now gushed about her upcoming nuptials, as she admits there's no-one else she'd rather be tying the knot with than her closest pal.
She said: ''My fans know. They've read my book, they know my story, they know I've been looking for love. I just feel happy and I feel like I've finally found the one. This is the guy I'm going to spend the rest of my life with. I'm marrying my best friend.''
Taraji, 47, revealed her engagement on social media, but admits she has a ''totally love/hate'' relationship with the Internet as she often feels too ''judged'' by trolls, but notes that it is an excellent platform to communicate with her fans.
She added: ''Some days, I don't want to be seen by the world. I just don't want to be judged. 'Why does she wear that color shirt? Why's her hair like that?' And then there are days when I feel like, 'Hmm, I just want to say hey to the people,' or I have something to promote. But when I don't have to, I don't. Too much is overload. I'm like, 'People are sick of me. I'm sick of me!'
''Really, people on the Internet, that's all they want is yes. They want yes, they want likes, they want hearts. You don't want no.''
Right now, the 'Hidden Figures' actress has her plate full with movie roles including 'What Men Want', 'The Best of Enemies', and animated project 'Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2', but she is still set on fitting in wedding planning around her hectic schedule.
Speaking to USA Today, she said: ''I'm trying, I'm trying! I'm trying to just really be immersed in being engaged for a minute but people keep saying, 'What are you doing?! Where's it going to be?!' But I guess I do have a lot of plans to make.''
