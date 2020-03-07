Taraji P. Henson is finding wedding planning ''overwhelming'', as she explains she pushed back the date of her nuptials because of family plans and her crazy work schedule.
The 'Empire' star is currently trying to plan her upcoming nuptials to her fiancé Kelvin Hayden, and has admitted she's already had to push back the date of her big day because of family plans and her crazy work schedule.
She said: ''It's overwhelming, because in my work life, I have dates and emails and now in my personal life it's like, 'Ah!' I don't think people understand what goes into wedding planning, trying to match everything up is so crazy.''
Taraji and Kelvin had originally planned to get married in April, but they're now looking to have a small ceremony sometime before July, so ''it's not too hot''.
And no matter how much her plans change, the 49-year-old actress has her sights set on one particular wedding dress.
She added: ''I want my Vera Wang! That's the only exciting part to me, to be quite honest.''
Kelvin, however, is less bothered by the planning panic, as Taraji says her husband-to-be ''doesn't care'' what their big day entails.
The actress told People magazine: ''Kelvin's a typical guy, he doesn't care. He's like, 'Whatever you say babe, whatever you want babe!' He'll roll with it, but he wants his ring.''
Meanwhile, Taraji recently spoke about pushing back the date of her wedding when she claimed she was concerned about the possibility of April showers ruining her special day.
She said: ''I mentioned one date. It was 4/4/20 and we were really going to do it 4/4/20, but my wedding planner was like, 'Okay, in case it rains, we'll have umbrellas' ... and I was like, 'You know what, never mind about April, let's move it later.' I am excited [for the new date]. I usually don't get excited until it's closer to me. It still seems so far off.''
