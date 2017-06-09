Taraji P. Henson feels most beautiful in her ''natural state''.

The 46-year-old actress has admitted that whilst she does like to glam herself up with hair extensions from time to time, she loves to rock her ''real hair'' paired with a ''clean fresh face''.

She said when asked when she feels most beautiful: ''When I'm in my natural state. I wear hair extensions often to avoid damage from heated styling tools, but I love rocking my real hair. I also like a clean, fresh face. I'm happy when I look well rested with no raccoon circles under my eyes.''

The 'Empire' actress gets her fresh features from drinking ''a gallon'' of water per day, though she admits she sometimes falls short of her goal.

Speaking about her top beauty secret, she said: ''Drink water. Everything - your hair, your skin, your nails - looks and feels healthier when you're consuming a good amount of water. I try to drink a gallon a day, but sometimes I fall short. It takes discipline.''

And the 'Hidden Figures' star isn't worried about getting older as she plans to ''age gracefully'', and urged those considering plastic surgery to rid themselves of wrinkles to do it because they want to, ''not to impress somebody else''.

When asked by InStyle magazine what her thoughts on ageing are, Taraji said: ''The first thing is to learn to accept ageing because it's inevitable. Once you've accepted it, you can age gracefully. As women we have enough pressures, and there's something liberating about freeing yourself from beauty standards and ideals. If you want Botox, do it because you want to, not to impress someone else. And if you decide to do it, just make sure you find the best doctor!''