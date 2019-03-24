Taraji P. Henson wanted to star in 'What Men Want' because she was attracted to its universal theme of sexism.
Taraji P. Henson signed up for 'What Men Want' because it felt like a very ''poignant'' movie.
The 48-year-old actress plays sports agent Ali Davis, who, after missing out on promotion in favour of her male colleagues, visits a psychic to learn more about the innermost thoughts of men, and she was attracted to the universal theme.
She said: ''[Workplace sexism] is a universal thing all women have experience of.
''That's what made me sign up to the film, it's so poignant.''
While Taraji still ''fights'' to be paid what she deserves, it isn't a discussion she keeps hidden.
She added: ''I'm still fighting but it's not this dirty little secret any more.
''I'm like, 'Give me my money.' I've proven that I'm bankable but the fight isn't over.
''It's like, 'Oh what you do is cute' when actually, I bring in more money than you ever could.
''But because I'm a woman, you're going to cap me?''
The 'Empire' actress is particularly proud that her own star status creates opportunities for other people and she's aware of the ''responsibility'' she has.
She told Marie Claire Magazine: ''It feels good not to have to audition and to be green-lighting a movie.
''But what fulfils my heart is when I walk on set and see people working and I'm the one paying their rent.
''People talk about wanting to be a superstar, well, that comes with responsibility, baby.
''You can't be out there doing crazy things.
''Lindsay Lohan is a prime example. Every time she got into trouble, my heart was hurting.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
They were the picture of a perfect relationship for many years. From a chance encounter...
There's no-one quite like Mary Goodwin. She's a sexy and totally bad-ass hitwoman with an...
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
Nick Barrow designs high target crimes for a living, he studies and surveys banks and...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Colin is a violent and narcissistic killer who has spent plenty of time in prison...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
A painfully squishy centre completely undoes this rom-com, although it's difficult to know what might...
Larry Crowne is one of the best employees at the local big-box store where he...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
When Dre and his mum pack up all their belongings and move to Beijing, China...
The presence of Carell and Fey lifts this comedy far beyond what it could have...
Watch the trailer for Date NightClaire and Phil Foster are a typical suburban couple, they’re...