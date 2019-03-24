Taraji P. Henson signed up for 'What Men Want' because it felt like a very ''poignant'' movie.

The 48-year-old actress plays sports agent Ali Davis, who, after missing out on promotion in favour of her male colleagues, visits a psychic to learn more about the innermost thoughts of men, and she was attracted to the universal theme.

She said: ''[Workplace sexism] is a universal thing all women have experience of.

''That's what made me sign up to the film, it's so poignant.''

While Taraji still ''fights'' to be paid what she deserves, it isn't a discussion she keeps hidden.

She added: ''I'm still fighting but it's not this dirty little secret any more.

''I'm like, 'Give me my money.' I've proven that I'm bankable but the fight isn't over.

''It's like, 'Oh what you do is cute' when actually, I bring in more money than you ever could.

''But because I'm a woman, you're going to cap me?''

The 'Empire' actress is particularly proud that her own star status creates opportunities for other people and she's aware of the ''responsibility'' she has.

She told Marie Claire Magazine: ''It feels good not to have to audition and to be green-lighting a movie.

''But what fulfils my heart is when I walk on set and see people working and I'm the one paying their rent.

''People talk about wanting to be a superstar, well, that comes with responsibility, baby.

''You can't be out there doing crazy things.

''Lindsay Lohan is a prime example. Every time she got into trouble, my heart was hurting.''