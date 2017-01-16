The movie, which stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae as the three African-American women who worked behind the scenes to help NASA make John Glenn the first American astronaut to orbit Earth in 1962, narrowly managed to dethrone Rogue One: A Star Wars Story for the box office crown last week (08Jan17), and the film has held on to the title after grossing $20.5 million (£17 million) over the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday weekend (13-16Jan17).

Awards season favourite La La Land climbs into second place on the new countdown, raking in $14.5 million (£12 million), while animated family film Sing places third with $13.8 million (£11.5 million).

The new top five is rounded out by Rogue One at four and supernatural thriller The Bye Bye Man at five.

There were a number of notable commercial flops over the weekend, with Monster Trucks leading the losers' list. The live-action/animated project was initially designed to launch a new franchise for Paramount Animation, but it's unlikely to land a sequel after earning a mere $10.5 million (£8.8 million) to enter at seven on the box office chart. The film cost a stunning $125 million (£104 million) to make.

Another disappointment was Ben Affleck's period crime drama Live by Night, which has taken $5.4 million (£4.5 million) in its wide-release debut after opening in in 2,471 theatres. It had initially enjoyed a limited release on Christmas Day (25Dec16).

Martin Scorsese's Silence was another wide-release victim, grossing just $1.9 million (£1.6 million) in 747 cinemas.