Real-life space race drama Hidden Figures has landed a second week at the top of the North American box office.
The movie, which stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae as the three African-American women who worked behind the scenes to help NASA make John Glenn the first American astronaut to orbit Earth in 1962, narrowly managed to dethrone Rogue One: A Star Wars Story for the box office crown last week (08Jan17), and the film has held on to the title after grossing $20.5 million (£17 million) over the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday weekend (13-16Jan17).
Awards season favourite La La Land climbs into second place on the new countdown, raking in $14.5 million (£12 million), while animated family film Sing places third with $13.8 million (£11.5 million).
The new top five is rounded out by Rogue One at four and supernatural thriller The Bye Bye Man at five.
There were a number of notable commercial flops over the weekend, with Monster Trucks leading the losers' list. The live-action/animated project was initially designed to launch a new franchise for Paramount Animation, but it's unlikely to land a sequel after earning a mere $10.5 million (£8.8 million) to enter at seven on the box office chart. The film cost a stunning $125 million (£104 million) to make.
Another disappointment was Ben Affleck's period crime drama Live by Night, which has taken $5.4 million (£4.5 million) in its wide-release debut after opening in in 2,471 theatres. It had initially enjoyed a limited release on Christmas Day (25Dec16).
Martin Scorsese's Silence was another wide-release victim, grossing just $1.9 million (£1.6 million) in 747 cinemas.
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
Nick Barrow designs high target crimes for a living, he studies and surveys banks and...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Colin is a violent and narcissistic killer who has spent plenty of time in prison...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
A painfully squishy centre completely undoes this rom-com, although it's difficult to know what might...
Larry Crowne is one of the best employees at the local big-box store where he...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
When Dre and his mum pack up all their belongings and move to Beijing, China...
The presence of Carell and Fey lifts this comedy far beyond what it could have...
Watch the trailer for Date NightClaire and Phil Foster are a typical suburban couple, they’re...
Every great filmmaker is allowed one bad film. For David Fincher, his first was his...
Tyler Perry is trying. Instead of sticking exclusively to the urban morality plays that made...