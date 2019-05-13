Fox has announced that the latest season of hit drama series 'Empire' which premieres this fall, will be the last.
Fox has announced that 'Empire' will end after its sixth season.
The studio revealed on Monday (13.05.19) that the next series of the hit drama show - which stars Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard as Cookie and Lucious Lyon - will return to screens in the autumn, but after that, there will be no more episodes.
According to a press release, the final season ''promises to be filled with drama, shocking surprises and more jaw-dropping moments and Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn has promised the show will ''go out with a bang''.
Speaking during a press conference call, he said: ''We really are trying to go out guns blazing. One of the great benefits of announcing a final season is to give the fans the ending they deserve. We feel really good about what we're doing with it.
''We're excited to see the show go out with a bang. We're really focused on giving it the crescendo it deserves.''
It was recently confirmed Jussie Smollett - who was accused of orchestrating a racist and homophobic attack on himself earlier this year - won't be returning as Jamal Lyon for the first episodes of the upcoming series and showrunner Brett Mahoney has admitted the decision means there will have to be an ''adjustment'' in the plans for the musical drama.
He said: ''I haven't convened with the writers yet -- we haven't started breaking what Season 6 will be -- but it will require an adjustment in terms of him not being there in the first episodes...
''Season six will have to be somewhat of a reset, and we're going to find some exciting, bombastic way in. And we may discover that it takes more than just blood to be a Lyon, and we might see some other characters step up and step into the fold.''
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
They were the picture of a perfect relationship for many years. From a chance encounter...
There's no-one quite like Mary Goodwin. She's a sexy and totally bad-ass hitwoman with an...
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
Nick Barrow designs high target crimes for a living, he studies and surveys banks and...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Colin is a violent and narcissistic killer who has spent plenty of time in prison...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
A painfully squishy centre completely undoes this rom-com, although it's difficult to know what might...
Larry Crowne is one of the best employees at the local big-box store where he...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
When Dre and his mum pack up all their belongings and move to Beijing, China...
The presence of Carell and Fey lifts this comedy far beyond what it could have...
Watch the trailer for Date NightClaire and Phil Foster are a typical suburban couple, they’re...