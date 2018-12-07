Tara Reid has sued the producers of 'Sharknado' for $100 million for using images with her likeness on slot machines.

The 42-year-old actress - who played the part of April in the fantasy thriller franchise - has insisted her contract with Asylum Entertainment and SYFY Media Productions did not give the producers the right to use and profit from the use of her image on any branded products from ''manufacturers of slot machines, gambling products and beer makers''.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, the 'American Pie' star accused them of ''false endorsement'' and ''misappropriation of celebrity likeness''.

Tara is seeking substantial damages as they have reportedly profited millions of dollars from the machines.

The actress' contract also stated she did not want her face to be used on items of a tobacco or of things of a sexual nature.

As well as the reimbursement, Reid has demanded an injunction banning her image from being used on the machines ever again.

The lawsuit comes after the 'Cruel Intentions' star admitted she thought 'Sharknado' was the ''stupidest movie'' ever when she was shown the script.

Tara confessed she nearly rejected the role because she wasn't impressed by the concept.

She admitted: ''I remember when I received the script, I was like 'This is the stupidest movie I've ever read in my life.'

''And I was like, 'I'm not going to do it as this is just re*****d as sharks are there in LA and taking over Beverly Hills,' and I thought what a stupid movie.''

And if it wasn't for her friends changing her mind, Tara wouldn't have starred in the franchise.

She recalled: ''I was out to dinner with friends and I was telling them about it and they laughed so hard that it hurt.

''And they were like 'You have to do this movie, like, it's so funny. You know, like, it's so bad that it's good.'''