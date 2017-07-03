Tara Reid is tired of being body shamed.

The 41-year-old actress is sick of being the subject of mean comments about her slender frame and hopes her new movie, 'Worthless' - which follows the actions and consequences of a bully - will strike a chord with others in similar situations.

She told E! News: ''I've definitely felt bullying in my life. With media or press or just different things in my life.

''People always say I don't eat. I eat all the time. They call me scary skinny. You're my friend; everyone knows I eat more than anyone. I'm just a thin girl.

''The body shaming that is going on right now is to a degree that is so bad for girls and I really relate to that and I understand that so this movie meant a lot to me.''

With the rise of online bullying, Tara believes it is a problem that is only getting worse.

She added: ''Bullying is such a big deal these days and it's something I very much personalized with.

''In my life, I've had a lot of bullying and I know what that feels like and how much it hurt.

''What people don't realize is that there's so much kinds of bullying: Social media bullying, cyber bullying, physical bullying, mental bullying, there's different kinds and today it's so bad that people are committing suicide and overdosing.''

But the blonde beauty hopes her new film will encourage people to think differently.

She said: ''I think this movie could affect a lot of people and really think twice before you have something negative to bully on someone.

''One word can change someone's life.''