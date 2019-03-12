Tara Reid faces having her $100 million 'Sharknado' lawsuit thrown out if she doesn't provide evidence it has been served by the end of the month.
The 43-year-old actress - who played the part of April in the fantasy thriller franchise - filed a lawsuit against producers of the series last December after they used her image on slot machines, but she's now received a warning from the court that she has failed to act in the case.
According to The Blast, the notice informed Tara she had not filed proof of service, meaning she hasn't shown she has served the defendants with the lawsuit, and she now has until the end of the month to offer an explanation or the entire case will be dismissed.
In her original lawsuit, the blonde beauty insisted her contract with Asylum Entertainment and SYFY Media Productions did not give the producers the right to use and profit from the use of her image on any branded products from ''manufacturers of slot machines, gambling products and beer makers''.
The 'American Pie' star accused them of ''false endorsement'' and ''misappropriation of celebrity likeness'' in court documents and sought substantial damages as they have reportedly profited millions of dollars from the machines.
The actress' contract also stated she did not want her face to be used on items related to tobacco or of things of a sexual nature.
As well as the financial reimbursement, Tara has demanded an injunction banning her image from being used on the machines ever again.
The 'American Pie' actress previously admitted she thought 'Sharknado' was the ''stupidest movie'' ever when she was shown the script.
Tara confessed she nearly rejected the role because she wasn't impressed by the concept.
She admitted: ''I remember when I received the script, I was like 'This is the stupidest movie I've ever read in my life.'
''And I was like, 'I'm not going to do it as this is just re*****d as sharks are there in LA and taking over Beverly Hills,' and I thought what a stupid movie.''
In fact, if it wasn't for her friends changing her mind, Tara wouldn't have starred in the franchise at all.
She recalled: ''I was out to dinner with friends and I was telling them about it and they laughed so hard that it hurt.
''And they were like 'You have to do this movie, like, it's so funny. You know, like, it's so bad that it's good.'''
