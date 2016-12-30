Tara Reid has taken to Instagram to reveal her father Thomas has passed away.
Tara Reid's father has passed away.
The 'American Pie' actress took to social media to reveal her father Thomas, who she dubbed her ''heart, soul and entire world'', had died.
Sharing a picture of herself and her father on Instagram, she wrote: ''Today, I've received terrible news that my father, Thomas Reid, has passed away. He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength.
''He was not only fun and in good spirits, but he was also one of the best story tellers I've ever heard. My dad was so supportive, kind, strong, and my hero. He was my heart, my soul, and my entire world. I love you and will miss you so much daddy! #RIPDADDYREID (sic)''
And the 41-year-old actress' fans rushed to the photo sharing site to offer their condolences to the star and her family.
One wrote: ''So so very sorry for your loss Tara. I know what it's like to lose your father. My heart and prays go out to you and your family.''
Whilst another added: ''I'm so very sorry for the loss of your father, thoughts and prayers to you and your whole family dear. I'm sure he was a great man. Thoughts and love my dear , stay strong honey! This shall pass.''
A third shared: ''Sorry for you. Stay strong, and remember that life goes on for you. That's what your dad would have told you!!! (sic)''
And a fourth wrote: ''I am terribly sorry for you loss @tarareid. I'll be praying for you and your family during this time. keep your head up and stay strong. He is resting with the Angels now (sic)''
The Mexican actor plays Captain Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Anthology film.
Lorde, Eminem and four other major artists who ought to be releasing new music in 2017.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's post-Hamilton career.
It was a year of dog smuggling charges, acrimonious break-ups, rock tours and blockbuster cameos for Johnny Depp in 2016.
You couldn't even say this movie is so bad that it's good, because it's seriously...
Call this a missed opportunity. While there's plenty of scope to have fun with these...
When we last saw East Great Falls' Class of '99, they were celebrating the wedding...
It's sad that visual jokes about male bodily fluids no longer shock audiences. Now,...
The gang from American Pie is back in American Pie 2, or, I Still Know...
There are many mysteries to be solved in this world. Who really killed JFK? How...
In October 2003, Uwe Boll directed House of the Dead, easily one of the worst...
Again, Hollywood has taken creative marketing to new heights with Body Shots. Judging by...
Remember all those television-themed movies in the 90s, big-screen versions of TV favorites that were...
This is certainly the year for comedy, with South Park, Austin Powers 2, and now...
In 1993, director Jean-Marie Poiré created a small comedy sensation about two 12th century Frenchmen...
What has Mr. T been doing for all these years since The A-Team? Well,...