Tara Reid's father has passed away.

The 'American Pie' actress took to social media to reveal her father Thomas, who she dubbed her ''heart, soul and entire world'', had died.

Sharing a picture of herself and her father on Instagram, she wrote: ''Today, I've received terrible news that my father, Thomas Reid, has passed away. He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength.

''He was not only fun and in good spirits, but he was also one of the best story tellers I've ever heard. My dad was so supportive, kind, strong, and my hero. He was my heart, my soul, and my entire world. I love you and will miss you so much daddy! #RIPDADDYREID (sic)''

And the 41-year-old actress' fans rushed to the photo sharing site to offer their condolences to the star and her family.

One wrote: ''So so very sorry for your loss Tara. I know what it's like to lose your father. My heart and prays go out to you and your family.''

Whilst another added: ''I'm so very sorry for the loss of your father, thoughts and prayers to you and your whole family dear. I'm sure he was a great man. Thoughts and love my dear , stay strong honey! This shall pass.''

A third shared: ''Sorry for you. Stay strong, and remember that life goes on for you. That's what your dad would have told you!!! (sic)''

And a fourth wrote: ''I am terribly sorry for you loss @tarareid. I'll be praying for you and your family during this time. keep your head up and stay strong. He is resting with the Angels now (sic)''