Tara Reid thinks she's ''better off'' with her dogs than a boyfriend.

The 43-year-old actress - who has previously been romantically linked with Tommy Lee and Jc Chasez - is currently single and loves leading a quiet life with her Yorkshire terrier Beso so much, she's getting a new pup very soon.

She told Closer magazine: ''I'm so happy with my dogs. I have one and I'm getting a baby next month - her name will be Bella.

''I'd say good luck to anyone trying to meet a good guy in LA - it's next to impossible. You're better off with a couple of dogs!''

The 'American Pie's star's mother, Donna, died last year aged 71 and her father Thomas passed away at 76 in 2016, but Tara feels they are still looking out for her.

She said: ''Since they've passed away, I feel they're guardian angels watching over me.

''I feel very lucky to have been given a second chance at life and I appreciate it so much more now.''

In 2010, Tara had surgery to correct a botched boob job and has also had liposuction which went wrong, but won't rule out going under the knife again in the future.

She said: ''Maybe I'd have surgery when I'm older. But not right now.

''I look good as I am and I don't give a s**t about that.

''I have way too many important things on my mind.''

Tara went to rehab for alcohol abuse in 2008 and though she isn't completely sober now, she insists she isn't a ''crazy'' party girl.

She said: ''I have a drink now and again when I'm not working but it's about moderation.

''When you're 18, everyone has that fun inside themselves. Why shouldn't we enjoy those great times?

''People have a misconception of me and think, 'Oh she was crazy' but no one knows the real me and I'm not like that.

''Tonight, for example, I want to sit on the couch, watch Netflix, have pizza and chill out and that's the most fun thing for me. I'm actually Miss Normal now.''