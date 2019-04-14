Tara Reid thinks she's ''better off'' spending time with her dogs than looking for a boyfriend.
Tara Reid thinks she's ''better off'' with her dogs than a boyfriend.
The 43-year-old actress - who has previously been romantically linked with Tommy Lee and Jc Chasez - is currently single and loves leading a quiet life with her Yorkshire terrier Beso so much, she's getting a new pup very soon.
She told Closer magazine: ''I'm so happy with my dogs. I have one and I'm getting a baby next month - her name will be Bella.
''I'd say good luck to anyone trying to meet a good guy in LA - it's next to impossible. You're better off with a couple of dogs!''
The 'American Pie's star's mother, Donna, died last year aged 71 and her father Thomas passed away at 76 in 2016, but Tara feels they are still looking out for her.
She said: ''Since they've passed away, I feel they're guardian angels watching over me.
''I feel very lucky to have been given a second chance at life and I appreciate it so much more now.''
In 2010, Tara had surgery to correct a botched boob job and has also had liposuction which went wrong, but won't rule out going under the knife again in the future.
She said: ''Maybe I'd have surgery when I'm older. But not right now.
''I look good as I am and I don't give a s**t about that.
''I have way too many important things on my mind.''
Tara went to rehab for alcohol abuse in 2008 and though she isn't completely sober now, she insists she isn't a ''crazy'' party girl.
She said: ''I have a drink now and again when I'm not working but it's about moderation.
''When you're 18, everyone has that fun inside themselves. Why shouldn't we enjoy those great times?
''People have a misconception of me and think, 'Oh she was crazy' but no one knows the real me and I'm not like that.
''Tonight, for example, I want to sit on the couch, watch Netflix, have pizza and chill out and that's the most fun thing for me. I'm actually Miss Normal now.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
You couldn't even say this movie is so bad that it's good, because it's seriously...
Call this a missed opportunity. While there's plenty of scope to have fun with these...
When we last saw East Great Falls' Class of '99, they were celebrating the wedding...
It's sad that visual jokes about male bodily fluids no longer shock audiences. Now,...
The gang from American Pie is back in American Pie 2, or, I Still Know...
There are many mysteries to be solved in this world. Who really killed JFK? How...
In October 2003, Uwe Boll directed House of the Dead, easily one of the worst...
Again, Hollywood has taken creative marketing to new heights with Body Shots. Judging by...
Remember all those television-themed movies in the 90s, big-screen versions of TV favorites that were...
This is certainly the year for comedy, with South Park, Austin Powers 2, and now...
In 1993, director Jean-Marie Poiré created a small comedy sensation about two 12th century Frenchmen...
What has Mr. T been doing for all these years since The A-Team? Well,...