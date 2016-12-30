The American Pie actress announced her dad Thomas has passed away on social media on Friday (30Dec16) by sharing a picture of her cuddling up to him and wrapping her arms around his waist.

The 41-year-old wrote on Instagram, "Today, I've received terrible news that my father, Thomas Reid, has passed away. He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength. He was not only fun and in good spirits, but he was also one of the best story tellers I've ever heard.

"My dad was so supportive, kind, strong, and my hero. He was my heart, my soul, and my entire world. I love you and will miss you so much daddy! #RIPDADDYREID," followed by a crying face and love heart emoji.

Tara had spent Christmas at her parents' house and tweeted earlier this week, "Merry Christmas I love you all! Feels so good be around my family."

However, she flew to Hong Kong ahead of New Year's Eve (31Dec16) as she is set to host a party at Ciao Chow in the city.