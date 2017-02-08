Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died.

The 45-year-old socialite - who revealed a year ago she had a brain tumour - was found dead at her London home on Wednesday (08.02.17) afternoon.

A police spokesperson confirmed: ''Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 13:40hrs on Wednesday, 8 February to an address in Bramham Gardens, SW5.

''A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

''The death is being treated as unexplained. At this early stage, police are not treating the death as suspicious.

''Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. The Coroner has been informed.''

Tara - who was Prince Charles' goddaughter - previously admitted she was convinced she had just ''weeks to live'' after doctors broke the news of her tumour, and also that she was suffering from a rare auto-immune condition which saw abnormal antibodies attack the body's cells and tissues

She said: ''I went to the doctors to talk about my latest blood test results when I got back from skiing in January.

''I said, 'What does this mean? Can you translate it?' And the doctor said, 'As I suspected, you have a brain tumour.'

''I got terribly frightened. I started thinking, 'I'm going to die, I'm going to die. I've only got a couple of weeks to live.' Stuff like that.''

But the star admitted her condition had given her a ''better perspective'' on life.

'''I've gone completely the other way. I'm a very quiet person now, and I like being that person. I have a better perspective on life.''