She passed away at her London home on Wednesday (08Feb16). She had been battling a brain tumour since being diagnosed last January (16).

A police spokesperson told British newspaper The Sun, "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 13:40hrs on Wednesday, 8 February to an address in Bramham Gardens, SW5.

"A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed. "The death is being treated as unexplained. At this early stage, police are not treating the death as suspicious. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. The Coroner has been informed."

Last year (16) Palmer-Tomkinson revealed she had discovered she was suffering from the tumour after undergoing blood tests due to feeling unwell the previous summer.

Dubbed an It Girl in the 1990s due to her celebrity lifestyle and her family's close connection to the British Royal Family, she had a career as a newspaper columnist and also starred in a number of British reality TV shows including I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!