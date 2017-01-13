The singer has scrapped three concerts this week in Oklahoma and Kansas after she was hospitalised in Texas with a fracture of one of her vertebrae and a rib.

She was diagnosed with bronchitis while in the hospital, and won't be back on her feet for some time.

In a statement, she writes: "We've been having a blast with the band and fans on the road and I'm so mad this happened. I was really looking forward to seeing all the Okies and fans in Kansas this week, but we have to postpone the shows. I'll do my very best to make it up for y'all. Let's hope for no more accidents this year and I look forward to a great 2017."

Tucker also postponed six shows in October (16) due to health issues, and she battled bronchitis back in March, 2016, forcing her to cancel a show in Florida.