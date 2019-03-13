Tanya Burr has split from her husband Jim Chapman.

The 29-year-old YouTube star announced her break-up from childhood sweetheart Jim, 31, on Tuesday (12.03.19) after three-and-half years of marriage, however, she is adamant the pair will remain ''friends forever'' even though they are no longer in a relationship.

Writing on her Instagram stories to her 3 million followers, she said: ''Just wanted to let you all know that a few weeks ago Jim and I made the painful decision to no longer be together.

''We have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and will continue to remain friends forever.

''Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this difficult time (sic)''

Fellow YouTube personality Jim also took to social media to share a heartfelt message and says that he and Tanya are still ''absolutely best friends''

Writing to his 2.1 million Instagram followers, he said: ''After twelve incredible years, Tan and I have decided to go our separate ways.

''We're still absolutely the best of friends and have nothing but love and respect for each other.

''We will continued to support one another in all of our ventures and are both looking forward to what the future holds.''

The couple, who have a net worth of £4 million, have been in a relationship since December 2006 and they married at Babington House, Somerset, South West England, in September 2015.

A friend of the couple told The Sun Online that neither party was to blame for the split, and although they are both ''really sad'' they will stay pals ''for sure''.

The pal said: ''Jim and Tanya are both really sad but the split has been done with love and respect for each other. They will stay friends for sure. There was no one to blame they just grew apart.''