Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett have reportedly welcomed their second child.

The media-shy couple haven't made any public comment about the arrival of their new baby, but were spotted shopping with their newborn and their firstborn, a two-year-old daughter, in London on Monday (14.08.17).

The 28-year-old actress was seen pushing a pram around the streets of the UK capital, while Josh was carrying bags alongside her.

Tamsin never formally announced her second pregnancy but the news became public knowledge when she displayed her baby bump at an Oscars after-party in February.

At the time, there were also rumours that the duo had become engaged after Tamsin was seen wearing an eye-catching diamond ring on her left hand.

Tamsin and Josh, 39, met on the set of 'The Lovers' in 2011 and they started dating the next year.

The Hollywood star - who dated the likes of Kirsten Dunst and Scarlett Johansson before he started seeing Tamsin - previously admitted that becoming a father has changed his outlook on life.

Speaking in 2016, the 'Pearl Harbor' actor explained: ''It changes everything, what can you say?

''The rubber finally meets the road and everything you have done beforehand is just preamble. You're actually living your life for the first time because everything matters a bit more, doesn't it?''

Josh also admitted that becoming a dad has caused him to focus less on himself.

He said: ''There's no time for naval-gazing anymore.

''For me it's not just about who I'm potentially working with, I just want to take that opportunity and I want to live as much of a full life as I can because I'm taking care of my daughter and thinking about her.''