Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett have postponed their wedding.
The 30-year-old actress and the 'Penny Dreadful' star have decided to delay their nuptials for the short term while they focus on raising their two children, who are two-and-a-half and 12 months old.
Tamsin said: ''Marriage is something that's going to happen, but we're focusing on children at the moment.''
The 'St Trinians' actress admitted raising her young family can be particularly tough when her partner is working away but they do what they can to get by.
She told The Sun newspaper: ''It's hard when Josh goes away to work. We miss him, but you make it work.''
Tamsin and Josh, 40, met on the set of 'The Lovers' in 2011 and they started dating the next year.
The Hollywood star - who dated the likes of Kirsten Dunst and Scarlett Johansson before he started seeing Tamsin - previously admitted that becoming a father has changed his outlook on life.
Speaking in 2016, the 'Pearl Harbor' actor explained: ''It changes everything, what can you say?
''The rubber finally meets the road and everything you have done beforehand is just preamble. You're actually living your life for the first time because everything matters a bit more, doesn't it?''
Josh also admitted that becoming a dad has caused him to focus less on himself.
He said: ''There's no time for naval-gazing anymore.
''For me it's not just about who I'm potentially working with, I just want to take that opportunity and I want to live as much of a full life as I can because I'm taking care of my daughter and thinking about her.''
