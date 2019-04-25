Tamron Hall has welcomed her first child into the world.

The former 'Today' host took to Instagram on Thursday (25.04.19) to announce the arrival of her son Moses - whom she has with music executive husband Steven Greener - by sharing a selfie of her cradling the newborn whilst wearing a basket hat with his name emblazoned on it.

The 48-year-old 'Deadline: Crime' host said her spouse ''can't stop crying tears of joy' and thanked her followers for their ''love and support''.

Alongside the snap taken by Steven, she wrote ''Moses & Mama!! I can't wait to introduce y'all to my #sonshine. Photo credit: Dad who can't stop crying tears of joy. Thank y'all for the love and support. It got us here. (sic)''

The former NBC News anchor confirmed the couple were expecting their first child in March, when she was 32 weeks pregnant, in an emotional post.

Alongside a series of baby bump pictures, she wrote on Instagram: ''I've wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y'all.

''So, it's clear a daytime talk show isn't the only thing I've been trying to produce! There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles.

''My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We're in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we'll happily take that too.''

The broadcaster had previously opened up about wishing she had tried for a child when she was in her 20s in a blog post for 'Today'.

In subsequent post, she wrote: ''The question is, are you more of an adult, more of a woman, if you have a child? I believe, as a person who wants a child someday, I am no less able to want the best for children and the best for this world.''