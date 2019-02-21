'Sister' Sister' star Tamera Mowry sipped her twin Tia's breast milk to try and beat an illness.

Tamera complained that she was feeling unwell to her sibling Tia - who has seven-year-old son, Cree and nine-month-old daughter Cairo with her husband Cory Hardrict - and she offered her some of her weaning milk because it has ''healing properties''.

Tia posted a video of Tamera wearing a funny filter on her Instagram account which she captioned: ''Soooo, my sister is desperate for some healing. She's sicky poo and I sent her an article on how breast milk has healing properties and was okay with drinking my #breastmilk P.S., she's had some before and I mean, she's my twin. Here's what she had to say.''

Tamera then said in the video: ''Oh my gosh. Tia. This is amazing. Your breast milk is the best milk I've ever tried in my life. Oh my god.''

Tia, 40, welcomed her second child into the world back in May, and her twin Tamera admitted she was obsessed with the tot and is a very proud aunt.

Appearing on 'The Talk', Tamera - who is married to Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, with whom she has six-year-old son Aden and three-year-old daughter Ariah - said: ''You guys, she is absolutely stunning and perfect in every way. She was six pounds, four ounces. She is very petite. But she is so girly! Everything symmetrically is, like, perfect. They have a beautiful boy and now a beautiful girl, and I'm just so excited.''