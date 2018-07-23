Tame Impala would love to collaborate with Arctic Monkeys.

The Australian group now share multi-instrumentalist Cameron Avery as a live band member, and frontman Kevin Parker has revealed he'd be down for teaming up with Alex Turner and co on a song.

In an interview with Matt Wilkinson on Beats 1, Kevin replied when asked if he sees them working with the 'Batphone' band: ''Absolutely, yeah, I mean I'm always keen for trying new things and I haven't really worked with someone like Alex.''

The 'Let It Happen' singer admits that he hasn't listened to the band's latest LP, 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino', which divided the opinion of fans and critics alike, but he's heard good things and is ''proud'' of Cameron's work on it.

He said: ''I don't get much time to listen to a lot of new music these days but from what I've heard it's awesome and I'm proud of Cam for getting involved there.''

The 32-year-old musician-and-producer also spoke of the prospect of Tame Impala returning to Glastonbury as headliners, which could be on the cards if they are asked.

He said: ''What's funny is that I was chatting to my manager about it, and I was like 'If we played Glastonbury again, what's gonna happen?' Because there was talk of maybe headlining The Other Stage.

''But I was like, 'We've had a taste at the Pyramid Stage now!' The vibe was so strong! ...Yeah, I guess so [would headline if asked]. I mean we'd have to double the laser and confetti amount.''

The band played the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset in South West England in 2016.