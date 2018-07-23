Tame Impala's Kevin Parker says he'd love the chance to get into the studio with Arctic Monkeys as he's never worked with someone like Alex Turner before.
Tame Impala would love to collaborate with Arctic Monkeys.
The Australian group now share multi-instrumentalist Cameron Avery as a live band member, and frontman Kevin Parker has revealed he'd be down for teaming up with Alex Turner and co on a song.
In an interview with Matt Wilkinson on Beats 1, Kevin replied when asked if he sees them working with the 'Batphone' band: ''Absolutely, yeah, I mean I'm always keen for trying new things and I haven't really worked with someone like Alex.''
The 'Let It Happen' singer admits that he hasn't listened to the band's latest LP, 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino', which divided the opinion of fans and critics alike, but he's heard good things and is ''proud'' of Cameron's work on it.
He said: ''I don't get much time to listen to a lot of new music these days but from what I've heard it's awesome and I'm proud of Cam for getting involved there.''
The 32-year-old musician-and-producer also spoke of the prospect of Tame Impala returning to Glastonbury as headliners, which could be on the cards if they are asked.
He said: ''What's funny is that I was chatting to my manager about it, and I was like 'If we played Glastonbury again, what's gonna happen?' Because there was talk of maybe headlining The Other Stage.
''But I was like, 'We've had a taste at the Pyramid Stage now!' The vibe was so strong! ...Yeah, I guess so [would headline if asked]. I mean we'd have to double the laser and confetti amount.''
The band played the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset in South West England in 2016.
