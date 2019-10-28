Tame Impala's upcoming album 'The Slow Rush' will be released on February 14.

The 'Feels Like We Only Go Backwards' hitmakers revealed last week that their highly anticipated fourth studio album - which is the follow-up to 2015 record 'Currents' - will be called 'The Slow Rush', and have now confirmed the record will hit stores on Valentine's Day (14.02.20) next year.

Alongside the announcement, the band - fronted by Kevin Parker - also released an additional album track, 'It Might Be Time', which follows the release of previous track 'Borderline', that also appears on the album.

Earlier this year, Kevin also dropped a song titled 'Patience', which is not part of 'The Slow Rush' track listing.

'The Slow Rush' was recorded between Los Angeles and Kevin's studio in his hometown of Fremantle, Australia, with all 12 tracks being recorded, produced and mixed by Kevin.

Speaking about the album earlier this year, Kevin said: ''A lot of the songs carry this idea of time passing, of seeing your life flash before your eyes, being able to see clearly your life from this point onwards. I'm being swept by this notion of time passing. There's something really intoxicating about it.''

In May, Kevin revealed the five year wait between albums comes as he can't ''hurry'' his creative process.

He said: ''Part of the thing about me starting an album is that I have to feel kind of worthless again to want to make music.''

Fans can pre-order 'The Slow Rush' at tameimpala.com and all major retailers, and digital pre-orders will receive the two album tracks instantly.

The album will also be printed in four heavyweight double disc formats, including standard black, forest green, red and blue, and swirl.

The red and blue format is an indie retail exclusive, whilst the swirl edition is a Tame Impala webstore exclusive.