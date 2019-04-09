Tame Impala have announced UK shows for 2019.

Kevin Parker and co are set to play Glastonbury this June and they've have now confirmed their biggest headline shows to date around the Worthy Farm festival date, including a stop at London's The O2 arena on June 8 and Blackpool's Empress Ballroom on June 24.

Alongside a tour poster, they tweeted: '' London & Blackpool - http://gigst.rs/TI

Dublin - https://bit.ly/2UmyJNg

Berlin - https://bit.ly/2UHtPd4

On sale 9am (UK time), Friday April 12. (sic)''

The popular psychedelic rock band have a busy summer ahead, with a headline slot at Coachella and various other festivals.

Kevin, 33, recently confessed that he forgot to tell his touring bandmates -Cam Avery, Dominic Simper and Julien Barbagallo - about their Coachella booking.

He said: ''They would've woken up, seen the poster and thought it was a joke, if they read this interview, they'll know I forgot. We're not much of a celebratory gang.''

The 'Less I Know The Better' hitmaker also offered an update on the next Tame Impala album, revealing he is not working to a strict deadline as he prepares to release the follow-up to 2015's 'Currents'.

Kevin admits working with Lady Gaga - who referred to the Australian musician as a ''musical genius'' for his input to her 2016 single 'Perfect Illusion' - has influenced his next record and made him appreciate the excitement of his fans for what he's going to do next.

He said: ''I like to think that the album is its own thing, I wouldn't want in 20 years to be listening to an album I made now and think that I finished it for any deadline or any particular reason. It was finished because it was finished.

''Anticipation is good ... I want to be the kind of artist that feels empowered by people waiting to hear what I've got. This is the Gaga in me speaking.''

Tickets for Tame Impala's UK shows go on sale UK and Ireland tour dates go on sale on Friday (12.04.19).

Tame Impala's UK and Ireland Tour dates 2019:

June 8, The O2, London

June 24, Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

June 26, 3Arena, Dublin