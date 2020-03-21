Tame Impala's Kevin Parker spends his live shows wanting to ''run backstage'' screaming.

The 34-year-old singer feels very uncomfortable on stage but realised five years ago his gigs would be better if he appeared more confident so now he tries to channel U2's Bono, even though he doesn't feel as at ease as he seems.

He said: ''Backstage I'm just stupid f***ing Kevin and then I'm basically Bono for an hour and a half and then I'm back to being bozo Kevin.

''Even though my inner introvert is kicking and screaming the whole time, wanting to run backstage, I have to force myself because the reward is great.

''They want me to be that person. And you know what? I want to be that person too.''

Tame Impala's records are recorded and produced entirely by Kevin so he hopes his gigs - during which he's joined by Dominic Simper, Jay Watson, Cam Avery and Julien Barbagallo - sound like they're being staged by a cover band.

He told Q magazine: ''What it feels, and hopefully sounds like, is a bunch of guys covering a Tame Impala song.

''We're a Tame Impala cover band, honestly.''

The singer invented his persona because he thought he was too ''boring'' to be an appealing solo artist.

He said: ''The only way I could let the outside world hear this music was to lie and say it was done by many people.''

And Modular Records boss Glen Goetze didn't realise the truth for some time after signing Tame Impala in 2008.

Glen recalled: ''Before I met Kevin I was into these guys being a crusty Western Australian psych-rock band.

''I didn't imagine it going so much further. Maybe Kevin didn't either.

''From one record to the next, not only have his skills and confidence grown, but also his ambition.''