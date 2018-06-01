Tame Impala's Kevin Parker had no idea he is featured on Kanye West's new album 'YE'.

The 'Lift Yourself' rapper unveiled his eighth studio album with a star-studded listening party in Wyoming, where he recorded the record, on Thursday night (31.05.18), with his wife Kim Kardashian West, Scott Disick, Chris Rock and Jonah Hill among the Hollywood stars in attendance.

Kevin was surprised when he heard the final cut of the second-to-last track on album, which also features Kid Cudi rapping, ''used bits'' of the production work and guitar he did on a sample of 60s' group Vanilla Fudge's cover of The Supremes' 'You Keep Me Hangin' On'.

Reacting to hearing the song was on the record, Kevin told Linda Marigliano on ABC's triple j radio: ''Holy sh*t!

''That's such weird timing! I had this weird premonition of this exact scenario.''

The 32-year-old singer/songwriter presumed he hadn't made the cut as didn't hear back from the 'Famous' hitmaker, and he didn't receive an invitation to the Wyoming bash.

He said: ''I was like, 'Oh, he obviously hasn't used it'. I hadn't heard anything back and wasn't invited [to Wyoming] - that doesn't bode well.''

'YE' is Kanye's first album since 2016's 'The Life of Pablo' and features the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, John Legend, Young Thug, PartyNextDoor and Willow Smith.

A release date is yet to be confirmed.