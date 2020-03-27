All Points East 2020 has been cancelled.

The Victoria Park festival in London was due to take place between May 22 and May 31, with a line-up boasting the likes of Tame Impala, Kraftwerk, The Kooks, Iggy Pop, Johnny Marr, Massive Attack, Thom Yorke, Jehnny Beth, Bombay Bicycle Club, and many more.

But the event is the latest to fall victim to the global coronavirus pandemic as the organisers have made the difficult decision that it will no be possible to ''guarantee the safety and wellbeing of those working at and attending the event''.

However, they will be back next year.

In a lengthy statement, they explained: ''Following the daily escalating developments in the COVID 19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision that All Points East 2020 will be cancelled.

''The decision was made following a constant review of recent Government actions and statements, and after further consultation with key partners and agencies it is clear that we are unable to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of those working at and attending the event.

''Alongside the now enforced period of social isolation, the Government has stated that emergency services will not be able to support major events.

''Furthermore, the projected strain that is being placed on the NHS will push this institution and its staff to levels never seen before. It is therefore inconceivable for us to add any distraction to these organisations.

''We are fortunate to work alongside the emergency services at our events and want to take this opportunity to express our company's heartfelt gratitude and admiration for all their professionalism and dedication in tackling this crisis.

We have a responsibility to our staff, fans, event workers, suppliers and sponsors and for this reason, we felt compelled to seek answers to all our questions before making this final decision.

''However, safety always comes first and what is happening across the world clearly takes precedent and there was simply no alternative.

''You will be contacted directly by the ticket agent you purchased from very soon with full information on the ticket refund process.

''If you have not been contacted about a refund by your ticket agent by 9th April please get in touch with them directly, bearing in mind they will be extremely busy at this time.

''Please continue to follow the advice given and keep yourselves and your loved ones safe, and we will be back with plans for 2021 shortly.''