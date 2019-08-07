Tamara Taylor and Reece Noi are set to star in 'Marzipan'.

The 48-year-old actress - who is best known for her role as Dr. Camille Saroyan in the forensic crime drama 'Bones' - has boarded the new independent drama alongside Noi, 31, who rose to fame playing Earl Kelly in the BBC school drama 'Waterloo Road' and recently portrayed Mossador in HBO series 'Game of Thrones'.

The film will be helmed by Adam Christian Clark form his own script and will follow the story of an alcoholic intelligence officer (Taylor) who is given the chance to redeem herself with one last mission, romancing an asset connected to the Saudi Royal Family (Noi).

However when the pair bond over their troubled pasts, the two form a unique partnership and plot to escape their troubled lives together.

'Marzipan' is being financed and co-produced by Molly C. Quinn, Matthew M. Welty and Elan Gale under their QWGmire company and it will be their debut feature.

David Grove Churchill Viste, Quinn, and Jordan Michaud-Scorza produce while Welty, Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath and Zac Locke will serve as executive producers on the project.

Tamara last appeared as Oumou Prescott in the science fiction Netflix series 'Altered Carbon' and will next be seen on screen in the new comic book adaptation of IDW's October Faction for the streaming service.

The show will follow globetrotting monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen who return to their hometown in upstate New York with their teenage children Geoff and Viv after the death of Fred's father.

Reece was last seen in the hit Netflix miniseries ' When They See Us' which is based on the real life events of the 1989 Central Park jogger case.