Tamara Ecclestone wants a healthy and happy family in 2017.

The socialite insists she isn't looking for much more out of life in the coming year because she is so content with her husband Jay Rutland and their two-year-old daughter Sophia, who she affectionately calls Fifi.

She said: ''I know it sounds corny but all I want for next year is my family's health and happiness.

''I feel like I've got so much to be grateful for and that's the most important thing for me.''

One thing that will be keeping the brunette beauty busy next year is Sophia's riding lessons, as Tamara is planning to do more with her after her sister Petra Stunt surprised the youngster with her own pony, who the tot has named after her favourite 'Frozen' character, Elsa.

Tamara said: ''We went to the stables and Fifi saw where the horse slept and she had a ride on him.

''It was a complete surprise to me and Sophia was so happy - really excited.

''She has been riding for over a year now - she loves it - so now she has her own pony I will take her to the stables three or four times a week.

''The pony is a boy but Fifi called him Elsa anyway.''

With the family jetting off to Switzerland for the festive season, Tamara, 32, is also hoping to introduce Sophia to skiing.

She said: ''I don't want to push it, but if she wants to do it I'll encourage her.

''I started at her age, so hopefully she will like it. She loves the show.''