Tamara Ecclestone cries with happiness every day.

The 32-year-old socialite - who has two-year-old daughter Sophia with husband Jay Rutland - is frequently overcome with emotion because she is so content with her home life and full of love for her little girl.

She admitted: ''The last time I cried was probably today. I cry all the time because I'm happy and really content.

''Sophia can do the tiniest thing like hug me or say something funny and it will set me off.''

Though the brunette beauty is happy with her family life, she has no plans to expand her brood in the near future.

She said: ''I'm still breastfeeding Sophia, check out my saggy boobs.

''I don't feel ready for another baby at the moment because I want to give her all my attention.

''Maybe when she goes off to school.''

Since becoming a parent, Tamara's life has changed completely and she wouldn't have it any other way.

She said in a recent interview: ''Since having Sophia, my life has turned completely around for the better. I wouldn't swap it for the world.

''I don't miss anything about my old life.

''There can be a lot of fake behaviour and hangers-on, but, with Sophia, I have pure, unaffected love.

''She doesn't want anything else from me.

''I don't have a nanny - being a hands-on mum is something I love.

''I hardly even drink any more. I have friends over to my house if I want to catch up with anyone.''