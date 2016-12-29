Tamara Ecclestone has ''always'' looked up to her mother's sense of style.

The 32-year-old socialite used to spend hours watching her mum Slavica get ready for glamorous events and dreamed of one day being the one dressing up in high heels and nice make-up.

She said: ''I've grown up around fashion. My mum used to be a model and she is, and always has been, absolutely stunning.

''She dresses in a very timeless and elegant way and I've always looked up to her.

''I remember being little and watching her do her make-up.

''I'd love walking around in her heels and thinking about how I couldn't wait to be older and for it to be me who was getting ready to go out.''

Tamara's personal style is ''timeless'' and she never follows trends, and despite her vast fortune, the brunette beauty - who has two-year-old daughter Sophia with her husband Jay Rutland - is just as happy shopping on the high street as she is in designer boutiques.

She said in a recent interview: ''I don't follow trends - I prefer pieces that are timeless.

''My favourite designer label is Alexander McQueen. They have the most timeless and beautifully made dresses.

''I'm not all about designer though - it's nice to wear a mixture.

''I think the high street has some great stores too - I like Zara and Topshop a lot.''

When she does go out, Tamara used to rely on the help of a stylist but would now prefer to choose her clothes herself.

She said:'' I used to have a stylist, but nowadays I find that fashion is such a personal thing. I dress for myself and whatever mood I'm in.''