Tamara Ecclestone dresses more practically now she's a mother.

The 32-year-old socialite - who has two-year-old daughter Sophia with husband Jay Rutland - owns over 200 pairs of shoes, but these days favours trainers over towering heels as they are better for keeping up with her little girl.

She said: ''I've never counted but, at a guess, I'd say I have over 200 pairs of shoes.

''My style has changed over the years and become much more practical since I had Sophia.

''I wear trainers most days - they're easier to run around after Sophia in than heels.''

And these days, the brunette beauty doesn't have a favourite dress - but she does have pyjamas that she favours when she's at home.

She said: ''I don't have a favourite dress - but I do have favourite pyjamas.

''Going out and looking glam was such a big part of my life when I was younger, but now I love coming home, taking off my make-up and putting on my PJs or a comfy tracksuit.''

While Tamara enjoys shopping for Sophia now, she is also holding on to some of her own old items to hand down to the youngster when she's a bit older.

She said in a recent interview: ''I love buying clothes for Sophia and I'll definitely keep some of my handbags, dresses and jewellery for her when she's older.

''I buy lots for Sophia from Gap Kids and Zara Kids - although some days all she wants to wear is her 'Frozen' Elsa costume.''