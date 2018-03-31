Tamara Ecclestone's ''boobs are around [her] knees''.

The 33-year-old heiress is still breastfeeding her four-year-old daughter Sophia - who she has with husband Jay Rutland - and though that's taken its toll on her figure, she has no plans to stop until the youngster is ready.

She said: ''I don't know why it outrages people so much.

''I only breastfeed Fifi at night now as part of her bedtime routine. I won't stop until she wants to. It's a decision between me and her.

''My boobs are around my knees now! They're not the best but they're not my priority - Fifi is.

''Motherhood is the best thing that's ever happened to me and I wouldn't change it for the world.''

Tamara admitted she couldn't help but get emotional when her daughter recently celebrated her fourth birthday.

She told Closer magazine: ''The last time I cried was at Fifi's birthday party.

''She is growing up so fast and it's so sweet to see her developing as a little person.

''I can't believe that I'm a mum to a four year old!''

If anything is going wrong in her life, Tamara knows she can always turn to her laid-back husband, who can be relied on to stay calm and rational.

She said ''The person I turn to in a crisis is my husband, Jay.

''He's so calm and always the voice of reason, just like my dad.

''He's not emotional when he makes decisions - the complete opposite to me.''

The 'Tamara's World' star recently admitted she doesn't want to spoil her daughter, but she's worried about upsetting her by saying no.

She said: ''I don't want to spoil her but, at the same time, I do want to give her everything. I do have a fear that if I say, 'No,' to her she won't love me, but I realise she also has to respect me, so there are times I say, 'You can't have this now. You've a birthday coming. Christmas is coming.''''