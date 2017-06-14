Tamara Ecclestone and her husband are ''creative'' with their sex life.

The 32-year-old heiress and spouse Jay Rutland share a bed with their three-year-old daughter Sophia, and the brunette beauty admitted her presence has made them get more ''inventive'' when it comes to getting intimate, but insists it hasn't caused any problems between them.

She said: ''It makes you be more creative and inventive with your love life. We're lucky that we're the same, Sophia is our priority.

''It might not be for everyone. Everyone has different relationships and I hate to judge people.''

Tamara never intended for Sophia, who she calls Fifi, to share her bed, but a health scare when the little girl was a baby means she brought her next to you - and then never changed the sleeping arrangements back.

She explained on 'This Morning': ''She slept next to my bed when first born, then she got fever after injections so she slept with me that night.

''And here we are two years later. She's never had a cot. I set her to bed at six and barricade the bed with pillows so she says safe and make sure doors are open - then I go watch TV, dinner and then have an early night myself.''

Tamara recently insisted she is in no rush to have another child.

She said: ''I do want another child but 2017 isn't the year.

''You never know what's going to happen in the future but right now I'm so consumed with Sophia and I'm still breastfeeding.

''I personally don't feel ready. My body doesn't feel ready.''

And Tamara is convinced her body will let her know when the time is right to have another child.

She added: ''When I got pregnant with Sophia, I really, really wanted it and I was so excited and prepared, so I think I will know when the time is right.

''I would love to give her a gift that no one else can - a sibling - but it has to be the right time.''