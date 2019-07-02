Tamara Ecclestone donated a ''massive crate'' of her breast milk to a woman she met online.

The 34-year-old heiress - who has five-year-old daughter Sophia with her husband Jay Rutland - revealed that once her girl had weaned off breast milk, she had so much left over that she gave her spare milk to another mother she met through a website, who was keen to go back to work but didn't want to start giving her baby formula.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' podcast, she said: ''I did have to pump, I had so much milk. I had such much milk; I had like freezer load full of milk.

''So when she started having porridge and stuff at six months old I would like make it with the breast milk and I still had so much milk and I went on like a sharing website for sharing milk.

''There was a lady that wanted to go back to work but still wanted to give her baby breast milk and so she came and like collected this like massive crate of my breast milk and took it away.''

The socialite went on to explain that although there had to be mutual trust between she and the other mother, she felt ''really special'' to be able to help another woman.

She added: ''She had to take my word that I wasn't smoking or drinking which I obviously wasn't but it was really nice to be able to help someone else.

''Because she was really worried about going back to work and it was her choice she wanted her baby to have breast milk so to be able to help another mum was also really special.''