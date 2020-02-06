Tamara Beckwith has adopted two koalas following the Australian bushfires.

The 49-year-old socialite - who has 33-year-old daughter Anouska with William Gerhauser, ten-year-old Vivi and five-year-old Vero with husband Giorgio Veroni - delighted her youngsters when she became the proud owner of two koala bears from the Koala Preservation Society Australia.

Sharing a picture of the adoption certificates on Instagram on Tuesday (04.02.20), Tamara wrote: ''As simple as that we found two koala to love from afar ... The children have begged me to help them do this and after the amazing TV program last night I felt even more guilty that I had put it off ... Not sure where I would house them if they ever decided to visit!!''

Vivi adopted a furry friend named Myoora Jarrah and Vero is know the owner of Oxley Twinkles, both from New South Wales.

The devastating fires have burned through over 41,000 square miles and destroyed more than 2,500 homes Down Under since September.

It has killed 29 people, and an estimated 1.25 billion animals have been lost.

A number of celebrities have reached out to help the citizens and wildlife effected by the bushfires as many have donated up to $1 million.

Whilst Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, Dame Olivia Newton-John and more have been confirmed for an upcoming benefit gig.

Brian and May and co, the 'Poison' hitmaker and 'Grease' legend - who hasn't performed on stage since 2018 and is battling cancer for a third time - were among the first acts confirmed for the Fire Fight Australia concert, which is due to take place at Sydney's ANZ Stadium on February 16.

Other artists include Delta Goodrem, k.d.lang and John Farnham.

Meanwhile, The 1975's frontman Matty Healy is playing a solo acoustic show for the relief effort.

All proceeds made from the concert will be donated to organisations Firesticks and WIRES.