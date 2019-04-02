Tamar Braxton keeps her boyfriend out of the spotlight because she wants to ''protect'' him.

The 'All The Way Home' hitmaker doesn't want to share too many details about her new man because she doesn't want her fame to affect his job.

Speaking on ET Live, she said: ''I was just really protective of who he was because he's definitely not in the business, doesn't want to be in the business and doesn't care about the business. So I was just protecting who he was. I think I put so much on him, but it was really me who was protective of who he was because of his job and I know his clients mean everything to him. I just wanted to keep that to myself until I knew it was real.''

Tamar split from Vincent Herbert last year and she didn't want to stay married to her spouse just for the ''sake of saying so''.

She explained at the time: ''Married people who are reading will know what I mean. Sometimes we stay married for face value or to say, we did it, but the truth is..it couldn't be more broken &further apart than we are NOW!..even on an anniversary! You can say he did this, she did that,I put up with''this''& I've suffered & endured this for so long..but the TRUTH is that this was your choice2 stay we get so caught up in WE are''winning''in love that we are LOSING a battle that doesn't have ANYTHING 2 do with us! I decided I didn't want to be married for the sake of saying so (sic)''

Tamar has one son Logan, five, with her ex Vincent.