Tamar Braxton doesn't have ''time'' to go to her niece's funeral.

The 42-year-old singer has been avoiding social media because she's devastated about the passing of her close relative Lauren 'Lo Lo' Braxton - the daughter of Michael Braxton Jr - and can't bring herself to comment on it, but she has admitted she won't be attending the service to lay her to rest because she's too ''drained'' from touring with Kandi Burruss for her 'Welcome to the Dungeon' gigs.

Taking to Instagram Live, she told her followers: ''I've been M.I.A. because I just cannot bring myself to post about my niece. Like, I just can't do it. But what I did want to say is I want to thank everyone for sending their condolences.

''I don't want my sisters or my family to get upset with me, but the things that have been going on -- this is the first time that anybody in my family has passed. Nobody tell you about going to the damn funeral. I don't have time going to the funeral. I'm still drained from that ... It's a lot. Everything happens in God's divine order and you've got to respect it and praise him anyway.''

The 'All the Way Home' singer's reasons for not attending the funeral haven't gone down well with some of her fans as some claimed they had ''lost respect'' for her.

Although Tamar hasn't been sharing her sadness online, her sister Toni Braxton, 51, said last week that she was in ''disbelief'' about Lauren's death.

She wrote on Instagram: ''R.I.P to my amazing niece Lauren 'Lo Lo' Braxton. I'm still in disbelief and so very heartbroken. Love you...always auntie 'Te Te.' ''

Lauren reportedly died from complications to do with a heart condition aged 24.