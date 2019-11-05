Tallulah Willis almost died from alcohol poisoning when she was 15.

The 25-year-old actress has revealed she began drinking when she was just 14, and by the time she was 15, she had consumed so much of the drug that she risked her life after contracting alcohol poisoning.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Red Table Talk' with her mother Demi Moore and older sister Rumer Willis, she said: ''We were on family vacation. It was champagne, it was very sweet. And then when I was 15, I almost died from alcohol poisoning.''

Tallulah also explained to the show's hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Jones that she began to drink more heavily when things in her personal life became ''very painful''.

Rumer, 31, recalled: ''She lived with me for a little while and I was like 'There are three wine bottles on the bedside table' and then all of a sudden my medicine was going missing. So then I was like 'I love you, you cannot stay with me anymore.' So she got some scary a** apartment.''

The 'Bandits' actress says her father, Bruce Willis, then relocated her to the Beverly Hills Hotel, but her life continued to spiral out of control, and admitted to taking ''a bunch of cocaine'', leading to her sister Scout being unable to wake her.

She said: ''Scout came in and I had taken a bunch of codeine and I had done a bunch of cocaine that morning and Scout couldn't wake me up. She was shaking me.

''When I finally woke up she was crying and I made her feel horrible about it. I was like, 'It's fine, let me got back to bed.' I woke up a few hours later and I was just hysterically crying because it was the first window of sobriety, the tiny five minutes you wake up before you start using again. The feeling of it was just like death on my bones. I had no regard for my life, I had no care.''

It was at that point that Rumer and Scout decided to intervene, and with Tallulah's agreement, they got her in touch with her mother, whom she hadn't spoken to for three years.

Tallulah moved in with Demi, and later sought treatment for her addictions.