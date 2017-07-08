Tallulah Willis is celebrating three years of sobriety.

The 23-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Demi Moore and her ex-husband Bruce Willis - has opened up about her battle with addiction and anorexia as she described herself as a ''malnourished string bean'' who did not ''value'' her life or body.

The brunette beauty gave up alcohol and in 2015 and threw a party to celebrate a year of sobriety.

Sharing a throwback picture of herself with a cigarette in her mouth and a can beer looking extremely skinny, Tallulah captioned her post on Instagram: ''3 years ago I was a malnourished string bean with aches that echoed throughout my soul. However the internal cries to tend my most blistered and deep wounds repeatedly fell on deaf ears. I did not value myself, my life or my body and as such I was constantly punishing for not being enough. Self annihilation fueled with medicating left me a shell, and the world on mute. I was hoisted from my hole, (one so deep I was certain we were nearing the Earths magma core) on the backs of powerful human beings that I will forever be indebted too, and on that day my life was gifted back to me. I love the girl in this picture, I cry for her and I mourn her lost years. She is inside of me always and I must never let her slip too far. I don't push any agenda, I can only speak for my path and staying sober has been far and beyond the most important thing I've done in my wee 23 years. (sic)''

It comes a few weeks after the 'Bandits' star's older sister Rumer Willis, 28, said she was ''proud'' to have been sober for six months.

The 'House Bunny' actress hadn't ''planned'' to give up drinking for so long, but said she feels really good to be able to say she's in a good place in her life.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety.

''It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life. Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself.''