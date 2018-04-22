Tallia Storm wants to collaborate with Little Mix.

The 19-year-old singer is good friends with the group's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and would love to get into the recording studio with her and her bandmates, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

She said: ''Leigh-Anne is a really good friend of mine. We always hang out but I hadn't seen her in a while.

''She's always supported my new projects, which is so nice.

''I love Little Mix. 'Power' is my favourite song.

''[Would I collaborate with them?] Absolutely! They can do no wrong and they're such great fun. They're workaholics, which is infectious.''

But Little Mix may not be Tallia's most famous fans as she revealed she had managed give a copy of her album to 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker Drake when they met.

Asked the best person she's shared a selfie with, she told new! magazine: ''Drake. It came about two years ago because we've got the same lawyer in America.

''He set us up to meet each other and I gave him my album.''

The 'Celebs Go Dating' star loves taking selfies because she has so much control over the image.

She said: ''I think they're great and anyone who slags them off is mad. Not only are you taking a photo of yourself, but you're in control of the light and angle.

''I'm all about editing. I use a bunch of filters and I'm not ashamed of that.''

However, the blonde beauty isn't interested in guys who share her obsession.

She said: ''It might be a bit controversial but I'm not into a guy who takes selfies.

''When you're dating me, you have to love my selfie, not yours.

''I just don't think it's very manly. My dad is a man's man and you would never catch him taking a selfie - it would be out of the question.''