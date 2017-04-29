Tallia Storm claims Brooklyn Beckham has been ''pretending'' to be her friend.

The 'Still In Love' singer previously romanced the aspiring photographer for 18 months when they were both 15, and she recently saw him at the BRIT Awards, where despite the animosity between them, she claims he was very nice to her - just because cameras were watching.

She fumed: ''I saw him at the BRITs and it was just the most awkward conversation I've ever had. He was pretending we were friends, but we're not.

''He messed me around and now he's suddenly pretending we're friends? Very immature.''

And the 18-year-old star claimed another of Brooklyn's ex-girlfriends, Chloe Grace Moretz, shares the same disdainful opinion of the student, who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham.

She said: ''Chloe has reached out to me and I have to her. She feels the same way as me about Brooklyn.''

Tallia claims Brooklyn repeatedly ''messed her about'' during their relationship.

She said: ''Brooklyn is still so young and even though we're the same age, I feel like I'm far more mature. When we were dating, he'd be cool with me one minute, then with someone else the next.

''I used to get sad about it, like you do with a first love.''

While she has no love lost for Brooklyn, the teenage singer does miss seeing his famous parents.

She told Closer magazine: ''David and Victoria are the loveliest people I've ever met. David could not be nicer and Victoria is so funny - she's a real girl boss.''