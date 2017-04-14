Tallia Storm is moving on from Brooklyn Beckham.

The 18-year-old singer dated the aspiring photographer - the son of retired soccer star David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham - for 18 months back in 2014 but he broke her heart when he started dating someone else.

However, now Tallia has met a new man in Los Angeles and couldn't be happier.

She told MailOnline: ''Last summer I met someone when I was out in LA when I was recording my new single Break It. There was definitely a spark instantly.

''I've literally only kissed two guys in my life [the mystery man and Brooklyn]. I'm really fussy when it comes to love as I'm so busy with work.

''I'm still really good friend with the guy I was seeing. We're in touch while I'm in the UK. We will see what happens. It still feels so new.

''Now I'm breaking it to my ex Brooklyn.''

Tallia, who was discovered by Sir Elton John back in 2012, previously admitted she was left heartbroken when news of Brooklyn's new romance came to light.

She said: ''It came to an end when I saw him in the papers with another girl. I was like 'oh my goodness'.

''We dated, it was puppy like. We kept our love all very private. We were only spotted together once.

''He came to see me perform. We kept it very private. It was real. We spent a lot of time together.''

And they bumped into each other at the BRITs earlier this year but Tallia was not interested in speaking to him.

She said: ''I saw Brooklyn backstage at the BRITs.

''It was a really big night for me. He tried to speak to me but I'm so over it. He's very dramatic.

''I feel a lot of people saw the ice between us. Now I date men not boys. It's true, lovers can't be friends.''