Tallia Storm has been announced as the face of Miss Pap's high summer campaign 2019.

The 20-year-old singer has teamed up with the latest of Boohoo's clothing brands to debut a new TV ad campaign which parallels with the release of her latest single 'Needy Gemini'- that dropped last week and plays over the advert.

The campaign was shot in Ibiza and will be going live across networks on Monday 29th July and the 'Mind Games' hitmaker can be seen wearing £45 baby pink denim dress which she pairs with a sparkling belt and statement heart-shaped sunglasses.

The 'Celebs Go Dating' star can also be seen wearing a white shirt dress also priced at £45 which she pairs with a small yellow bag secured around her waist with a gold chain, a £20 yellow skin-tight midi dress which she rocks with a sparkling choker necklace.

The collection also includes a pink mesh co-ord for £20 which she pairs with several layered gold necklaces and bracelets and a baby pink silk blazer the star teams with matching pink denim shorts.

Meanwhile, the 'Ring Ring Ring' singer recently revealed her #ArmsUp campaign with 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Dianne Buswell and Dove promoting the 'imperfect' underarm.

Tallia was seen proudly flaunting her underarm, which was decorated with gold stars, in a bid to make women feel more comfortable with the body part after research showed nine in 10 women feel self-conscious about their underarms.

She previously said of the campaign: ''I think everyone should be celebrating their underarms and getting their arms in the air.

When I'm on stage my arms are all over the place so I want to celebrate underarms.''