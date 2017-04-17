Tallia Storm hopes she and her sister can be a ''team'' like Gigi and Bella Hadid.

The 18-year-old singer really admires the way the supermodel siblings help and support one another and she is very close to her own sister, Tassie.

She said: ''I think they're wonderful. I love them because they are a team and me and my sister are a team. I look at them and think wow, they're always supporting each other no matter what's going on, so I definitely want to see me and my sis as that team. Me and my sister are really close - there's a year and a half between us.''

And when asked how she feels about young stars who move into the spotlight from their famous parents, Tallia admitted she ''wouldn't knock them'' but that she wasn't interested on just being famous for the sake of it.

She added to BANG Showbiz: ''I'm old school in that for me it's not about being a celebrity this is about sharing my music and being able to share my music with the world so at the end of the day I'm not here tonne just a celebrity like these kids are. I'm here to just share my music, I'm in no rush, it's not going to happen overnight, not for a minute do I think I'm going to be this one minute sensation, I'm going to keep building my graft and doing my time because people respect it a lot more if you've been there for a while than just coming and going so hopefully I can craft a really long career.''

Tallia previously dated Brooklyn Beckham - the son of David and Victoria Beckham - but they no longer have contact with one another.

She admitted: ''We don't speak anymore, I see him a lot but I don't speak.''