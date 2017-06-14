Take That have won an award for breaking the record of performing the most shows and selling the most tickets at The O2.

The group - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - have completed 25 headline shows, two performances at the BRIT Awards in 2011 and 2015, a set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in 2014 and O2's Wear The Rose in 2015 at the London arena since it opened its doors 10 years ago and have sold over 385,000 tickets, more than any other artist.

The 'Back For Good' hitmakers received a glass sculpture of the venue at the end of their final night of six consecutive shows at The O2 on June 10.

Programming Director Emma Bownes said: ''To outsell every other artist at this venue is a huge achievement. We had the pleasure in presenting Take That the keys to The O2 in 2015 to mark hitting the magic 21 shows - a record first established by Prince in 2007 - and this award recognises their phenomenal popularity with fans. Every show they've done here has been fantastic and we'd like to thank them and their team. We look forward to breaking even more records.''

The band first performed in 2007 at The O2 and a decade later as it celebrates its 10th birthday, they marked their 29th performance.

This month, The O2 celebrates its 10th birthday with a special set of shows including performances by alt-J, Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran and Jamiroquai.

