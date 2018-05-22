Take That went ''undercover'' to watch stateside rivals Backstreet Boys at their Las Vegas residency.

The 'I Want It That Way' hitmakers - comprised of Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough - have been performing at The AXIS Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino as part of the 'Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life' show since March, and they received a surprise visit from Gary Barlow and co, who were keen to talk about the new music the band are working on.

Kevin told The Sun newspaper: ''Take That were undercover.

''We hung out - it was nice.

''they told us they're in the studio, recording.

''We were just sharing our stories.''

Take That are currently working on songs for their 'Greatest Hits Tour' and album, which is due to be released in 2019.

As for the US band, they recently released their first single since 2013, 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart'.

The 'Incomplete' hitmakers have just inked a new deal with RCA Records, and will release their ninth studio album later this year.

Howie recently opened up about aiming to push forward and wanting to make new songs which stand the test of time like their back catalogue, which includes the hit songs 'I Want It That Way, 'Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely' and 'Everybody'.

He said: ''I think it would be very easy for us to turn ourselves into a nostalgic band.

''Our biggest hits are what the majority of the fans want to hear when they come to our show because of the memories attached to them, but we always try never to settle.

''We want to make a concert that people want to see, pushing ourselves physically so the new songs in our concerts stand up alongside the favourites. We're not just living in the past.''